Dog Days of Summer: Local Pools Open for Furry Friends

SWEETWATER COUNTY — As local pools close for the season, and undergo their annual deep cleanings, the county’s four legged pals are invited to take a dip just before they drain all the water.

The Century West Pool in Rock Springs will be open Monday, Aug. 12, for Dog Day Splash. While humans’ last day to swim at the pool is Saturday, Aug. 10, from noon to 4 p.m., the dogs are the ones who get the last swim of the season.

Big dogs will be able to swim from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, and then small dogs will have their turn from 1-2 p.m.

The Washington and Blairtown Pools will be closing for the summer on Monday, Aug. 12. The Garnett Spray Park and Family Recreation Splash Pad will remain open until Sept. 5. The Green River splash park will also remain open until the second week of September.

Green River Recreation Center’s Pooch Plunge

Then, on Monday, Aug. 19, dogs will have the Green River Recreation Center pool all to themselves for the Pooch Plunge. This community event offers dogs a unique opportunity to swim and play in the recreation center’s pool before its maintenance closure, which will take place from Aug. 19 through Sept. 8.

The Pooch Plunge features 30-minute swim sessions with a maximum of eight dogs per slot. To register your pups or for more information, visit the Green River Recreation Center website, or contact recreation center supervisor Katie Blood at kblood@grwyo.org.

All friendly, vaccinated dogs are welcome to participate in the Pooch Plunge. Owners must provide proof of current vaccinations (Distemper/Parvo for all dogs, Rabies for dogs over 16 weeks) prior to the event. The Pooch Plunge will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to offer a fun end-of-summer event for our community’s four-legged friends,” Blood said. “It’s a great way to beat the heat and let dogs enjoy a splash before we close the pool for maintenance.”

Participants are encouraged to bring towels and may bring their own water-safe dog toys. For safety reasons, Blood said human swimming is not recommended during this event.