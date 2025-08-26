Dollar Lake Fire Grows to More Than 13,000 Acres

PINEDALE — The Dollar Lake Fire in Sublette County has grown to more than 13,000 acres since Monday and remains at 0% containment according to the Inciweb wildfire tracker.

According to information on Inciweb, there are 320 firefighters battling the fire. It is composed mostly of timber, brush, and closed timber litter. Timber litter is fallen tree debris such as needles, twigs and leaves.

The main actions firefighters plan to take are to focus on evacuation efforts and provide point protection for resources at risk. The also plan to approve the Green River Road and develop plans for a spike campo in the Green Lake area

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The weather this week is anticipated to bring between a half-inch and one inch of rainfall in the area with thunderstorms most likely to take place Wednesday and Thursday. The rain is expected to limit fire growth. While thunderstorms will bring moisture to the fire, it also presents a lightning threat and will bring outflow winds to the fire. The storms seen Monday kept humidity around 30 percent and the trend is expected to continue through Tuesday. The weather isn’t expected to allow conditions to reach critical burning criteria in the fire area.

The fire was first reported at 2:16 p.m. Aug. 21. Dollar Lake is along a 25-mile unpaved road following the Green River through the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Winds grew the fire from 20 acres to more than 600 acres in a matter of hours, which led to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office closing the road and issuing an evacuation of the area.