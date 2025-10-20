Dolores Coleman (April 27, 1937 – October 17, 2025)

Dolores Coleman, 88, a beloved matriarch and cherished member of the Rock Springs community, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2025.

She was born in Pryor, Colorado, on April 27, 1937, she later made her home in Rock Springs, where she devoted her life to her family and community.

She attended schools in Rock Springs, Dolores made a loving home for her family as a dedicated homemaker. She was a devoted member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, where she found great strength and friendship. Dolores delighted in the simple joys of life, such as playing bingo, indulging in a bit of gambling at the slot machines, and shopping. She had a flair for holiday decorating and was renowned for her culinary skills, especially when cooking for family gatherings. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family and her adored grandchildren.

She married Rolland Coleman May 23, 1953 in Rock Springs. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by three sons, Burl Coleman and wife Sue of Rock Springs, Rolland Coleman and wife Tina of Rock Springs, Wesley Coleman of Rock Springs; three daughters, Brenda Sloan of Rock Springs, Rebecca Boevers and husband John of Rock Springs, Tracy Bjorklund and husband Peter of Rock Springs; two brothers, Kent Vigil and wife Mary of Rock Springs, Steve Vigil and wife Lorraine of Rock Springs; two sisters, Frances Fernandez of Rock Springs, Roberta Cordova of Rock Springs; one sister-in-law, Rosie Carson; 23 grandchildren, Dusty, Sara, Rollie, Vienna, Malcolm, Thomas, Phoenix, Julie, Phyllis, Leslie, Lindsey, Jana, Terrie, Starr, Katie, David, Amber, Bailey, Maks, Mikey, Steve, Gracie; several nieces and nephews.

Dolores was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rolland Coleman; her parents, Lee and Rosie Vigil; two brothers, Henry Carson and Joseph Vigil; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Jenny and Aurelio Medina, Susie Burch and husband Rudy, Phyllis Martinez and husband Jr.; one daughter, Phyllis Tremelling; one daughter-in-law, Diane Coleman; two sons-in-law, David Sloan and David Boudreau; three grandsons, Levi Coleman, David Sloan Jr., Sonny Coleman; one great grandson, Malachi Coleman.

Dolores’s warmth, kindness, and vibrant spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her legacy of love and devotion to family will live on in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 23, 2025 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the chapel.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com