Dolores “Dee” (Waidley) Gray (November 2, 1930, – July 27, 2020)

Dolores “Dee” (Waidley) Gray, 89, resident of North East, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at her residence. She was born on November 2, 1930, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Vern and Rose (Gehrlein) Waidley.

Dee, always “the apple of her father’s eye,” was raised in Erie in the 21st and Raspberry neighborhood. She attended Sacred Heart grade school, graduated Strong Vincent High School in 1948 and was formerly employed by Security Peoples Trust Bank. She married her beloved husband Dennis in 1951. After marriage, they moved to Philadelphia where Dennis finished college at Villanova University and the first of her 11 children was born. She was an active member of North East Garden Club, St. Gregory Catholic Church, St. Gregory Ladies Auxiliary, and co-founder of the St. Gregory Support Our Sports “S.O.S.” Dee loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, hiking, biking, camping, exercising, and watching the beautiful Lake Erie sunsets.

As a young girl, Dee would write stories about a big family she wished to have. Over her 89 years, she’d become the loved and adored matriarch of such a family with 100+ descendants. Dee and Dennis moved their family to North East in 1963 to what would be their longtime home on Route 20, which she described as “just perfect” for the growing Gray clan and hosting large family gatherings.

Dee and Dennis co-owned Central Sand & Gravel in North East during the 1980s and operated a small farm where they, with son Kevin, sold their famous brown eggs to the public. After Dennis’ early retirement, the couple moved to their rejuvenated camp, tucked into the lush trees of Marienville, Pennsylvania, until 1996.

Dee loved to travel, visiting Ireland and Europe several times along with annual fishing trips in Canada with her family. She stepped foot in most U.S. states while visiting her children and grandchildren. For many years, Dee and Dennis wintered in Everglades City, Florida, enjoying fishing and collecting seashells.

Dee loved all of her friends at Parkside at North East, particularly the bingo and exercise classes.

The Gray family thanks the Parkside staff, especially Tina Boniconti, for their care and loving service over the last four years.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dennis A. Gray, Sr.; a son, Kevin Gray; brothers, Vern Waidley, Jr. and Robert Waidley; and a sister, Katherine Adams.

She is survived by her daughters, Gloria Leonhard (Joseph) of Succasunna, New Jersey, Mary Chesley (Kevin) of North East, Julie Bukowski of North East, Beth Rossman of Virginia, and Anne Alcorn (Michael) of Clermont, Florida; sons, Dennis Gray, Jr. (Jeannie) of Clearwater, Florida, Gary Gray of Harborcreek, John Gray (Debbie) of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Joseph Gray (Justina) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Eugene Gray of Wichita, Kansas; 39 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Patricia Baronner; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call on the back lawn of the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Monday from 4-7 pm and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10:30 am at St. Gregory Church celebrated by her grandson Father Ryan Gray with Father Thomas Brooks and Father Michael Ferrick con-celebrating.

The Funeral Mass will also be live streamed on facebook and youtube. https://www.facebook.com/StGregoryThaumaturgus/.

Interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Gregory School or St. Gregory Church, 136 W. Main St., North East, PA 16428.

