Dominion Energy Donates $5,000 to Rock Springs Main Street/URA

ROCK SPRINGS — As part of Dominion Energy’s Benjamin J. Lambert III, Volunteer of the Year program, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has been selected to receive a grant of $5,000 in honor of Steve Leisch’s service to our community. Steve was selected as a Volunteer of the Year honoree for all he does to make a meaningful difference in our community.

Families and organizations will agree that Rock Springs resident, Steve Leisch is a versatile volunteer in our community. He lives out his commitment to public service by organizing and leading a variety of projects around Rock Springs.

Steve, Senior Automation Specialist, at Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline’s Rock Springs office, is a longtime Boy Scout adult leader and youth soccer coach. For the past three years, one project, Digital Citizenship, enables Steve to combine his vocation, information technology, with his avocation of helping young people.

Digital Citizenship purchases and distributes tablet computers and other devices, free of charge, to area students, who otherwise would not have access to them. Steve supports Digital Citizenship by selling candy and soda at the Rock Springs general office.

Steve also shares his IT expertise and experience at a local school, providing technical support for telephones, computers, networking, and security systems. He also volunteers at many school events throughout the year, including a Halloween party and Breakfast with Santa.

Steve helps coordinate and participates in serving meals at the Young at Heart Senior Center. Steve also participated in a volunteer project to revitalize a children’s playground at the Young at Heart Youth Center.

Steve also organizes events that encourages personal fitness among fellow employees and area residents. For example, the Jason Crompton Memorial 5K, a tribute to a former coworker who died in a work-related accident, raises money for Children’s Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City.

In Walk Across Wyoming, participants walk while using a virtual environment, learning about the geography and history of the area depicted. For instance, the participants last fall walked from Normandy, France, to Bastogne, Belgium, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge. Participants raise money for a variety of charities, including Fisher House and Children’s Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City, Toys for Kids in Rock Springs, Toys for Tots and the local food bank.

Steve also has worked with the local Urban Renewal Agency, city officials and other volunteers, on various projects, such as transforming a vacant lot into the Downtown Putt Around mini golf course and gave the caboose a face-lift on South Main Street.

“Steve has been our “go to” with Dominion,” URA Manager, Chad Banks said. “We appreciate everything he does for our community.”

The awards ceremony was scheduled to take place in Virginia in April but was postponed due to the Corona virus.