Don Derr (April 24, 1945 – March 9, 2024)

Don Derr, 78, of Las Vegas, joined our Heavenly Father on March 9, 2024. He was born April 24, 1945 to Floyd and Helen Derr in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and was one of seven children.

After graduating high school in Cheyenne, he went to work for Miller-Stewart Drywall.

He married Lois Landgraf on June 15, 1974.

They moved to Green River, Wyoming, in 1976 and shortly after Don began his career at OCI Wyoming where he worked for over 30 years, until retirement.

When he wasn’t working, Don enjoyed almost anything car-related. From watching a good race, to working on his Pontiac’s (57’ Convertible and 40’ Coupe), to going to car shows and spending time with his car club friends. Cars were a true passion of Don’s. He also enjoyed doing puzzles with Lois, game nights with close friends, working in the garage, spending time with family and never missing an opportunity to tell a good story.

Survivors include his wife, two daughters, one son in law, one son and daughter in law, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren

Don was preceded in death by his parents, three brother and two sisters.

Private family services will take place at a later date, as Don wished for no public memorial.

Arrangements by Palm Southwest Mortuary, Las Vegas, Nevada.