Don Elton Baucum (June 19, 1944 – March 28, 2026)

Don Elton Baucum, 81, passed away at his home on March 28, 2026 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs and a former resident of Evanston.

He was born on June 19, 1944 in Texas, the son of Paul and Geneva Baucum.

Don graduated from Anson High School in Texas with the class of 1962.

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He married the love of his life, Vicky Rodgers in Sweetwater, TX on July 25, 1968; she preceded him in death on July 5, 2025.

Don spent his career in the oil field. He worked for Merit Energy for 20 years until his retirement in 2010.

He enjoyed spending his free time outdoors hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his sons Arnold “Maedgen” Baucum and wife Toni of Rock Springs, WY, Jason Baucum and wife Amy of Boyd, TX; grandchildren Joey, Jesse, Haylee, Deven, Alexis, Bryson, Brenden, Samantha; as well as seven great grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his wife Vicky Baucum, parents Paul and Geneva Baucum, sons Kenny and Mitchell Baucum, and sister Paula Tabor.

He will be returned to his home in Texas for inurnment alongside his wife and two sons at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.