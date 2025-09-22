Don Martinez (March 9, 1973 - September 14, 2025).

Monte Vista, Colorado native Don Martinez, born on March 9, 1973, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2025, surrounded by loved ones. Don was 52 years old and resided in Rock Springs at the time of his passing.

Born to Elias Martinez and Mildred Joyce Garcia, Don moved to Wyoming at the age of 14, where he attended Rock Springs High School, graduating in 1992. In April 16, 1994, Don married Colleen Howell; although the two later divorced, they shared many cherished memories together.

Don dedicated his career to serving others as a firefighter and EMT, a role he held until his retirement on June 4, 2009. His commitment to his community was evident throughout his life, not only through his work but also through his volunteer efforts as a little league football coach, always present to support his sons in their pursuits and aspirations.

An outdoor enthusiast, Don was a proud member of the Muley Fanatic Foundation and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He found joy in hunting, fishing, and taking drives through the mountains. Above all, Don cherished time spent with his family, especially his beloved new grandbaby. He was an adventurous spirit who loved to explore and create lasting memories with those he held dear.

Survivors include his mother, Mildred Joyce Garcia of Center, Colorado; two sons, Isaiah Martinez fiancé Kianna of Rock Springs and Jacob Martinez and girlfriend Jacqueline Zilinger of Rock Springs; two sisters, Sharon Torres and husband Rich of Pueblo, Colorado and Renee Duran and wife Stacy of Laramie; one grandson, Ezra Martinez; one aunt, who was like a second mom, Tina Duran of Rock Springs; best-friend, Dustin Levitt of Pinedale; special cousins Randy Duran and Delmer Duran; two step-sisters, Rosie Chavez and husband Chris and Victoria Reyes and husband Ricky; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; god father, Joe Duran; maternal and paternal grandparents; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will take place Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, from 2-6p.m. at the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, located at 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs. Friends and family are invited to gather and share in the remembrance of Don’s vibrant life.

