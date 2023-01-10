Don Robertson (June 3, 1948 – January 7, 2023)

Don Robertson, 74, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Yuma, AZ.

He was born on June 3, 1948 in Porterville, CA, son of Bernardine and James Robertson.

Don loved cooking fabulous meals for family and friends. Playing his guitar and singing to entertain others was also a large part of his life. He was an avid hunter and horseman for many years. He was always up for a round of golf, and most certainly always ready to help others.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He was a valued employee of Solvay Minerals for 30 years.

Survivors include his wife Barbara Robertson of Yuma, AZ; sons Donald Robertson of Glenrock, WY, Darren Robertson and wife Gail of Evanston, WY; grandson Monroe Robertson and wife Casey and great-granddaughter Joey Lynn Robertson; grandson Tanner Mondragon; granddaughter Emily Ryan and husband Cody of Green River, WY; great-grandsons Waylon and Riley; great-granddaughter Elaine; grandson Tyler Buller and wife Alex; great-grandson Alijah; granddaughter Ashley Duff; and great-grandsons Joshua and Jeremiah; stepdaughters Christine Hall and Allison Mahurin of CA, one brother Jimmy Robertson, wife Debbie and great-nephew Dalton of Paris, ID; Craig Hutchinson of Mountain View, WY; and Melanie Hutchinson of Rock Springs, WY and sons Beau and Lane, 11 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by grandson Bryant Robertson.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the near future.