Donald Allen Higby (January 17, 1956 - September 28, 2025).

Donald Allen Higby, 69, beloved resident of Rock Springs, peacefully passed away on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.

He was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Jan. 17, 1956; the son of Harold Higby and Carol Rubingh Higby.

Donald was a vibrant personality known for his passion and devotion to his community and loved ones.

A proud alumnus, Donald graduated in 1974 from Godwin High School in Michigan, where he laid the foundation for a life enriched by learning and exploration. Donald also served in the Air Force, where he found camaraderie and purpose.

Professionally, Donald was known for his dedication as a meal delivery person at the Young at Heart Senior Center, where he worked for the last two years. He formerly worked for the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, Wyoming for 13 years and retired in 2021. His kind heart and friendly demeanor made a significant impact on those he served, leaving behind cherished memories and lasting friendships.

Beyond his professional life, Donald was a man of varied interests. He was an avid member of the men’s book club, where he delighted in discussing the latest literary works. Fishing was his ultimate joy, a passion he eagerly shared with those closest to him. His artistic side shone through his beautiful landscape paintings, and he was often found sharing his vocal talents in karaoke sessions. At home, he was known as a “dog whisperer,” leaving behind two beloved cats and two dogs who miss his gentle touch.

In honoring Donald’s memory, donations may be made in his name to Young at Heart Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, or to Loaves & Fishes Soup Kitchen, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Survivors include his loving partner, Terry Ann Eddings of Rock Springs; three daughters, Genevieve “Eve” Highby and Victor of California, Miranda Altide and husband Richard of Michigan, Becky Acord and husband Bill of Wyoming; one son, Scott Eddings of Colorado; two brothers, David Higby of Michigan, Ronald Higby of Michigan; seven grandchildren, Francesca, Acacia, Owen, Autom, Amy, Ben, and Tim; one great-granddaughter, Nancy.

Donald was preceded in death by his father, Harold Higby and mother Carole Higby.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

The family finds solace in thoughts and prayers and invites condolences to be left on the Vase Funeral Homes website at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Donald will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him, and his legacy will continue to shine brightly in the community he cherished.