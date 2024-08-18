Donald Andrew Carlson (November 7, 1935 – August 13, 2024)

Donald Andrew Carlson, 88, passed away on August 13, 2024, in Cheyenne. Born on November 7, 1935, in Rock Springs, Don’s journey through life was marked by a steadfast dedication to his community, a successful career, and a loving family.

Don graduated from Rock Springs High School before earning a degree in civil engineering from the University of Wyoming while playing basketball for the Cowboys. His academic foundation paved the way for a distinguished career with the Wyoming Highway Department, where he eventually became the head of Highway Development.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Don served in the Air National Guard for 30 years, demonstrating his commitment to service and country. His military tenure was characterized by dedication and resilience, hallmarks of his character.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Outside of work and service, Don was passionate about the outdoors, He relished the time spent camping, hunting, and fishing. His gardens and woodworking were a source of joy as he tenderly cared for each plant and each new project. An avid sports fan, Don also dedicated time to coaching his sons’ baseball teams and never missed a chance to support his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting endeavors always cheering them on from the sidelines.

Don was a man who might have seemed tough on the exterior, but those who knew him understood his soft and gentle heart. He had a dry sense of humor and a fun, cantankerous spirit that endeared him to many. If Don teased you, it was a true sign of affection.

Don leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter, survived by his six children: Mark Carlson (Arlene), Matt Carlson (Lori), Mike Carlson (Shelby), Marty Carlson (Julie), Lisa Hurd (Kenny), and Lynn Carlson-Kitchen (LJ). Grandpa Don is also survived by his 11 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Denny Carlson. Don married his true love, Gloria Lowen, in 1960, and their love stood the test of time; 58 years strong. Now Don will meet up with his true love once more. Don is preceded in death by his mother, Julia Grannas.

Don Carlson’s life was a testament to his strength, compassion, and dedication. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, leaving behind memories that will be cherished by his family, friends, and community.

A celebration of life to honor the memory of Don Carlson will be held Sunday, August 25 at the Airport Golf Club in Cheyenne. The celebration will be held 3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Lung Association to honor the love Don Carlson had for his wife, Gloria.