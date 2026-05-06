Donald Arthur Farnam (January 20, 1947 – May 5, 2026)

Donald Arthur Farnam, a beloved resident of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at the age of 79.

He was born on January 20, 1947, in Watertown, South Dakota, Donald lived a fulfilling life defined by love, dedication, and hard work.

Donald attended schools in South Dakota and graduated from Huron High School in 1964. His pursuit of knowledge led him to Billing’s Business College, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture. However, Donald found his true calling as an over-the-road truck driver. For 15 years, he worked with dedication and a strong work ethic at Swift Trucking, retiring in 2016. He was formerly a mechanic for Peter Kiewit for 30 years.

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His love for the open road was matched only by his love for his family and his cherished cats. Known for his sense of humor and warm heart, Donald enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, like spending time with his family, attending family reunions, and resting whenever he had the chance.

Donald is survived by his loving daughter, Angela Dove and her husband James of Rock Springs; his sister, Betty Chapin of Madison, South Dakota; four adoring grandchildren; Terra Lucas and husband Quinton; John Juoni and wife Tasia; Chris Dove and wife Charisse; Jamie Villescas and husband David; several great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. His legacy also lives on through his two cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.

A pillar of strength and warmth in his family, Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Minnie Farnam; his former wife, Kathy Farley; and his four sisters, Jean Peterson, Shirley Shanahan, Lois Serfling, and Bonnie Jensen.

Cremation will take place; a Private Family Service will be conducted at a later date.

Donald’s memory will be cherished forever by all who knew him. The Farnam family invites all who wish to offer their condolences to visit www.vasefuneralhomes.com

In this time of remembrance, we celebrate Donald’s life and all the joy he brought into the world. Rest in peace, dear Donald. Your journey touched many, and your spirit will carry on in the hearts of those who loved you.