Donald C. Kauppi (October 11, 1951 – March 16, 2026)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Donald C. Kauppi, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, who passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2026, at the age of 74. Donald was a cherished resident of Rock Springs, known for his unwavering spirit, dedication to family and community, and his love for the great outdoors.

Born on Thursday, October 11, 1951, in Midland, Michigan, Donald was the son of the late Donald K. Kauppi and Helen Clark. He grew up in Illinois, attending schools there and graduating in 1970 from Evanston Township. Desiring to expand his knowledge and pursue his interests, Donald attended Ohio State University, earning a Bachelor’s of Science Degree, a testament to his commitment to learning and personal growth.

In 1983, Donald married the love of his life, Marlene Grubb in Reno, Nevada.

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Donald is survived by his wife, Marlene Kauppi; his daughter, Kristy Kauppi, and her husband, Zach Bristol, both of Rock Springs; and his two cherished granddaughters, Walker Bristol and Perry Bristol. His brother, David Kauppi, and wife Paula of Grand Beach, Michigan, and his sister, Lisa Kauppi of Michigan City, Indiana, also survive him. He leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews who will forever hold his memory dear.

A part of Donald’s legacy is his successful 36-year career as the owner and operator of Kauppi Wireline Services.

Donald was a man of many talents and passions. In his college years, he showcased his athletic skills playing both hockey and baseball. Later in life, he was active in the men’s hockey league in Rock Springs and enjoyed coaching up-and-coming athletes. He was an enthusiast of fly-fishing, and golf, and eagerly anticipated his yearly trips with the boys, a testament to his enduring zest for life and adventure.

Preceded in death by his parents and his beloved son, Kasey Kauppi, Donald’s legacy will continue to live on through the lives of those he touched. His loyalty, strong work ethic, and generous spirit will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at Sweetwater Events Complex, Small Hall, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Family and friends are invited to leave condolences at www.vasefuneralhomes.com, sharing memories and celebrating the life of a truly remarkable man.

Donald’s journey on this earth may have ended, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of those who loved him. As we say goodbye, we celebrate a life well-lived.