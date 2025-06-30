Donald Cattoor (January 24, 1959 – April 18, 2025)

Donald “Donny” Cattoor passed away April 18, 2025. He was born Jan. 24, 1959.

Donny touched so many in his life. He was always there helping anyone who needed it. He walked with so many people from all types of life. He accepted everyone as they were. He made life better for everyone around him with his generous heart, and he bright smile and the way he could make you feel lfe was great even in the worst of times. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends with all his heart. His memory will continue to guide us. He will be missed dearly by many.

A remembrance of Donny will take place July 5 at Bunning Park in Rock Springs at 1 p.m. A barbecue and remembrance will remember him the way he would’ve liked. With a smile and acceptance.