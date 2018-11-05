Donald Charles Mueller (July 6, 1946 – October 28, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS– Donald Charles Mueller,72, as resident of Rock Springs for the past several months and previously from Columbus, Ohio, passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

He was born July 6, 1946 in Akron, OH, the son of Lowell Charles and Lois Kathryn Schrock Mueller.

Donald graduated from Garfield High School in Akron, OH and also graduated from University of Akron, majoring in mathematics. He was employed by Nationwide Insurance, retiring after 30+ years.

He married Janet Mueller and they later divorced.

He was a former member of the Columbus Community Band and enjoyed playing bridge and traveling.

Survivors include his brothers David Mueller of Sanford, NC and James Mueller of Akron, OH; nephew Ryan Mueller of Dallas, TX; niece Jennifer Mueller of Fuquay-Varina, NC; cousin Jeanette Oser of Uniontown, OH; friends Verne Sussman of Ormond Beach, FL and Eric Soiu of Columbus, OH; several cousins and other friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lowell and Lois Mueller.

A private family memorial service will take place at a later date.

