Donald Dean Skorcz (July 11, 1946 – September 25, 2024)

Donald Dean Skorcz, 78, of Farson, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at his home in Farson surrounded by family. He was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Donald was born July 11, 1946, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a cherished member of the Farson community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He attended schools in Wyoming and proudly graduated from Farson High School in 1964.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Following his education, Donald embarked on a distinguished career as an electrician. He owned and operated Globe Electric for 45 years and Ye Old Thrif Shop for 10 years. Alongside his electric work, Donald was a dedicated rancher and farmer in Farson for 45 years.

Donald married Virginia Pennock on March 1, 1969 in Rock Springs, Wyoming ; she preceded him in death in 2015.

Donald honorably served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, reflecting his enduring patriotism and dedication.

A multifaceted individual, Donald cherished spending time with his family, attended numerous auctions, and enjoyed fishing and horseback riding.

He is survived by his three sons, Brian Skorcz and wife Robyn of Farson, Wyoming, Wade Skorcz of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Kevin Skorcz of Farson, Wyoming. He is also survived by two brothers, Russ Skorcz of Lander, Wyoming, and Fred Skorcz of Cheyenne, Wyoming; one sister, Joan Kamaitis of Florida; four grandchildren, Tiffani Skorcz, Ashley Skorcz, Kaycee Dillon, and Treylin Roswell and husband Joe; and five great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Alekai, Hayden, Sofia, and Alyssa “Shorty” as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, the love of his life Virginia, and one brother, Jack Skorcz.

Following cremation, military honors, graveside services, and inurnment will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2024, at Eden Valley Cemetery, Farson, Wyoming.

The family respectfully requests donations in Donald’s memory be made to Huntsman Cancer Institute, 500 Huntsman Way, Salt Lake City, Utah 84108.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Donald Skorcz will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his family, his profession, his community, and his country. His legacy of love, service, and hard work will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know him.