Donald “Don” G. Eaton (August 16, 1944 – December 24, 2022)

Donald “Don” G. Eaton, 78, Mesquite, NV passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

He was born August 16, 1944 to Wilma and Gene Eaton in Brush, Colorado. Don lived in Strasburg during his youth and played football at Strasburg High. He served in the United States Navy from 1962 to 1970. He loved to tell stories about his time on the Navy ships and radar school in San Fransisco.

He met and married the love of his life, Mable “Mae” Waddington in Rock Springs, Wyoming. They loved to travel together. They would take his “Hog” bike on cross country rides or take their mothers to various landmarks in the USA. He retired after nearly 40 years as engineer with Schlumberger. Don and Mae retired in Wyoming and moved to Mesquite, NV when Mae’s health required a lower altitude. After Mae’s passing, he went back to Evanston but eventually moved back to Mesquite to be closer to his daughters.

Don was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his daughters, Natalie Gomez, of Mesquite, Nevada, and Perriann Ennis of Los Angeles; his nieces, Shawna Kelly of Clarksville, In and Glenda Szymaneski of St, Charles Il; grandsons Travis Allred, Craig Ennis and granddaughters Erika Geisler, Lexi Gomez, and Andrea Ennis; several aunts and great-grandchildren.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date when he will be rejoined with his wife.

Family members request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his honor at the American Lung Association.