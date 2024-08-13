Donald “Douglas” Larimore (March 9, 1942 – July 29, 2024)

Donald “Douglas” Larimore, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at his home Monday, July 29, 2024.

He was born March 9, 1942 in Rock Springs; the son of Donald Albert Larimore and Esther Elaine Hermansen.

Doug attended schools in Green River and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1960.

He served in the National Guard for five and a half years.

Doug married Roseann Blazovich in Rock Springs and she preceded him in death.

He later married Diana Lynn Downard November 11. 1983 in Green River.

Doug worked for Pacific Power and Light for 22 years as the water service man for Green River. He later worked as a lab technician for FMC for 20 years and retired in 2010.

He was a Mason for 50 years and a Master Mason for one year.

In his free time, Doug enjoyed spending time with his family, boating, hunting, gardening, and working in his garage. He was a skilled musician, playing the piano, trumpet, saxophone, and guitar He also enjoyed dancing. He never met a stranger and loved to putter whether it was in his garage or helping someone else.

Survivors include his wife, Diana Larimore of Green River; two sons, Jubal Larimore and wife Mindy of Rock Springs, and Cody Larimore of Florida; two step sons, Ryan Ferlic and partner Carey Bryant of Arvada, Colorado, and Kyle Ferlic and wife Samantha of Aliso Viejo, California; one step daughter, Shauna Easton and husband Mike of Rock Springs; one sister, Sharon Camis of Sheridan; two grandchildren, Brendon Larimore and wife Heather and Landon Larimore and wife Kyeanne; four step grandchildren, Colter Rood and wife Julie, Shyann Rood, Autumn Ferlic, and Lily Ferlic; and great granddaughter Fenris Larimore; along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Roseann Blazovich Larimore; parents, Donald A. and Esther Larimore; two siblings who died in infancy; and one brother in law Kenneth Camis.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2024 at the Hilltop Baptist Church, 405 Faith Drive, Green River. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Donald Douglas Larimore will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.