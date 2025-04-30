Donald Eugene Orester (Nov. 1, 1933 – March 20, 2025)

Donald Eugene Orester, 91, a longtime resident of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

He was born on Wednesday, November 1, 1933, in Rock Springs, the son of Steve Orester and Eleanor Tweedale.

He completed all of his schooling in Rock Springs. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955. After returning home, he attended Los Angeles Community College, where he spent two years expanding his knowledge and sharpening his skills, laying the foundation for a life marked by discipline, curiosity, and craftsmanship.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A chapter of his life that shaped him deeply, and one he spoke of with enduring pride, was his time in the war. As a highly trained parachutist, he completed over one hundred jumps, many of them behind enemy lines, gathering critical evidence on enemy ammunition dumps and relaying the information to his platoon. His missions required exceptional bravery, precision, and unwavering calm under pressure. Serving during one of the most challenging periods of modern military history, Donald played a vital role in safeguarding his fellow servicemen and supporting a greater strategic mission. His courage and contributions exemplified the kind of polite heroism that defined both his service and his life.

Following his military service, Donald began a remarkable forty-year career with the Union Pacific Railroad, where his deep passion for engineering found its true expression. Known for his reliability, leadership, and meticulous attention to detail, Donald rose through the ranks and became an esteemed engineer. He concluded his career in 2000 after thirty years in the distinguished role. His contributions to the railroad industry were significant, helping keep the arteries of the American West moving and supporting the infrastructure that so many depended on. Donald’s commitment to safety, precision, and excellence left a lasting impact, and his legacy as a respected engineer continues to echo through the generations he helped inspire.

Donald was also a proud and dedicated member of the Masonic Lodge, where his membership reflected a lifelong commitment to values such as integrity, brotherhood, and service. He carried these principles with him throughout his life, quietly supporting those in need and living by the creed of humility, truth, and charity. His affiliation with the Lodge was a source of pride and personal grounding, and he exemplified its ideals not just within the organization, but in every facet of his life.

He was also recognized for his achievements as a sportsman, earning national acclaim for his lifelong passion for trap shooting. His remarkable marksmanship and dedication to the sport led to his induction into the Trap Shooting Hall of Fame, an honor reserved for individuals who not only excel but elevate the sport through leadership and sportsmanship.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Donald found deep joy and peace in the outdoors. He was an avid enthusiast of trap shooting, fishing, hunting, and camping—pursuits that brought him peace, joy, and countless treasured memories. Whether he was setting up camp beneath the wide Wyoming sky or spending a quiet day in the solitude of nature, he embraced the outdoors as a place of reflection, adventure, and connection with the world around him.

Though a man of great accomplishment, Donald was deeply private. He never sought accolades or attention, but those who knew him recognized the strength of his character, the kindness in his heart, and the quiet integrity with which he lived his life.

Donald will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. His legacy of kindness, dedication, and love for his family, his country, his community, and the outdoors will live on in the hearts of those he leaves behind, including his best friend and loyal dog, Jack.

Survivors include a son, Don Millay, his wife, Peggy, and their two children, Kelsey and Courtney, all of Las Vegas, along with numerous grandchildren, a niece, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia Orester; his parents, Steve and Eleanor Orester; one son, Dean; two brothers, Steve and William; and one sister, Wells.

The family respectfully requests that donations be made in Donald’s memory to the Red Desert Humane Society, 3110 Yellowstone Highway, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Private Funeral Services have already taken place. In recognition of his honorable military service during the Korean War, Donald was laid to rest with full military honors, including the ceremonial playing of taps and a rifle volley salute—an enduring tribute to his bravery, dedication, and service to his country.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com