Donald J. Bostwick (September 7, 1943 – December 21, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Donald J. Bostwick, 76, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County surrounded by his family. He was a resident of Bullhead City, Arizona for the past six years and a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on September 7, 1943 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; the son of Kenneth Charles Bostwick and Irene Martha Gallman.

Mr. Bostwick attended schools in Janesville, Wisconsin and Lakewood, California.

Donald married Kathleen Ann Volkmann in Lakewood, California in 1969; they later divorced.

He served in the United States Navy from 1960 to 1961 where he was in the special forces.

Don worked in several fields throughout his lifetime; the longest being with Sears as a technician for 24 years until retirement in 1999.

Don loved to make people laugh and always had a new joke to tell or a story from his life to share. He loved to just talk to people. He touched many lives and had friends from all across the country. His loss will be felt far and wide; he will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his ex-wife Kathleen of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one son; Richard Brandt and wife Janet of Oregon City, Oregon, three daughters; Sabrina Dona and ex-husband Guy of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Shanna Sackett and husband Jeff of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Samantha Merrell and husband Phil of Rock Springs, Wyoming, eight grandchildren; Calen Brandt, Cierra Brandt and significant other Loren, Kyle Dona and wife Danielle, Brenda Schafer and husband Matthew, Bryce Bostwick, Dakota Sackett and significant other Cory, Robert Merrell and significant other Mackenzie, Devyn Merrell and significant other Tim, 12 great-grandchildren; Ezra, Cayden, Kaelynn, Trysten, Payton, Kinsington, Andrew, Bentley, Liam, Dreven, Timmy, Rosealee, cousin; Stephen Shea and wife Gigi Jasper, adopted daughters; Annetta Richards, Kathy Walsh, Loretta Thomas, two nieces: Sherri Olsie, and Valerie Sprague.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister; Marcia Sprague, and one nephew; Ardie Sprague.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be held at 12:00 P.M., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, 551 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

