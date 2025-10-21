Donald James Shillcox Sr. (December 27, 1935 - October 19, 2025).

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father and grandfather, Donald James Shillcox Sr.

Donald, known to many friends as Grandpa or Cowboy Don, was born on December 27, 1935, in Seymour, Wisconsin, to parents John Shillcox and Dorothy Diedrich and died October 19, 2025 surrounded by friends and family. Donald’s life was marked by hard work, faith, a love for America and a strong desire to help others.

Growing up on Wisconsin farms, Donald learned the value of labor and perseverance early. At just 16, he left home to stay with relatives in Kewanee, Wisconsin, and by 17, he moved with his family to California. His patriotism led him to serve in the U.S. Navy although he was unable to ship out due to rheumatic fever. He was discharged under honorable conditions and left the Navy.

Donald’s commitment to his country and family was unwavering. After his discharge, he returned to work and began building a life filled with love and service.

In 1956 he met and married Jean Carol Waier, in Mishicot, Wisconsin. Their life together was blessed with six children and they eventually settled in Point Beach on Lake Michigan where he worked at Hamilton Manufacturing in Two Rivers, Wisconsin for 17 years. In 1970 the family moved to Green River, Wyoming where Donald worked for Mandros Painting.

Donald and Jean divorced in 1974. In 1982, Donald purchased and ran the Tanglewood Bar in Gleason, Wisconsin. In 1991, he fell 36’ from a scaffolding and sustained serious injuries. After recovering from the accident, he sold the bar and moved to Loma, Colorado.

Donald returned to Green River and spent many years living and traveling throughout the southwest, mainly New Mexico. He was a talented carpenter and handyman and dedicated much of his later years to volunteering in the Southwest, helping priests and nuns with repairs and odd jobs.

He was an active member of the Eagles and a devout Catholic. He made thousands of small wooden crosses and handed them out wherever he went. If you were the recipient of one of these treasures consider yourself very blessed.

Donald looked forward to his annual family reunion every year. His home was wallpapered with pictures of his family, America, pro-life and Catholic memorabilia. He drove a very memorable green truck and you could see him driving up from miles away. He loved the Green Bay Packers, making phone calls to friends and family and standing outside waving the American flag at drivers near his home.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Sylvester, Floyd, and Gerald. He is survived by his six children, Donald Jr. (Chrystanne) of Ogden, Utah; David (Laurie) of Green River, Wyoming; Cindy (Greg Stocks) of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Daniel (Ada) of Loma, Colorado; Derek of Napa, California; and Lorelei Jo of Abilene, Texas. Sixteen grandchildren Chad (Andrea) Smith, Crystal (Travis) Holder, Jonathan Smith, Bethany Shillcox, Ashley (Bryant) Mullaney, Cassandra Shillcox, Dustin Shillcox, Logan Shillcox, Gage, Shillcox, Jeanie (Jake) Burgardt, Donnah (Clayton) Smith, Lorna (Brian) Travis, Zeb (Kaity) Shillcox, Nicole Shillcox, Ben Smith and Danielle Sheets, twenty six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. His sister Pat (Bob) Radue, brother Stanley Shillcox and sister-in-law Joann Shillcox. Special friends Jim O’dell, Gibby Lucero, Mike Ohlrich, Rafe & Stefanie Lamb, Ray & Desiree Gomez, Tom & Donna Brandl.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Friends may call on hour prior to services. Military Honors, Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in Riverview Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations in Donald’s memory be made to one of his favorite nuns and missions, Sister Marie-Paule Willem, at San Jose Mission, P.O. Box 502 Fairacres, New Mexico 88033.

Donald will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his legacy of patriotism, faith and love will continue to inspire those whose lives he touched. His wooden crosses should serve as a reminder to cherish and stay in touch with family and those you love.