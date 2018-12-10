Donald K. Warne (March 7, 1929 – December 9, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS– Donald K. Warne, 89, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away December 9, 2018 at Sage View Care Center after a lengthy illness.

Donald was born March 7, 1929 in Pierre, South Dakota, the son of Theodore (Red) and Hildred Ripley Warne.

Mr. Warne attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1947 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

He married Betty Orme in Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1949. Betty preceded him in death in 2014 after 64 years of marriage.

Donald joined the Navy in 1951, serving during the Korean Conflict through 1953.

He was a mine supervisor for FMC Corporation for 29 years, retiring in 1991.

Donald was a member of the Masonic Lodge #124 South Dakota, United Mine Workers Union; Recording Secretary, his interests included woodworking and home improvement projects and loved motorcycling.

Mr. Warne is survived by his two sons; Keith Warne and wife Cathy of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Mark Warne and wife Kim of Beaverton, Oregon, six grandchildren; Jalea (Warne) Brostoski, Casey Warne, Cassie (Warne) Thompson, Cory Warne, Thayne Warne and Kevin Warne; ten great-grandchildren; Kaeliegh Thompson, Aliina Maki-Warne, Callen Brostoski, Maija Maki-Warne, Izabell Thompson, Emma Maki-Warne, Emeree Brostoski, Cambree Warne, Ryker Warne and Logan Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Warne, Parents; Theodore and Hildred Warne, Sister, Delores Commock and brother; Melvin Warne.

The family respectfully request that donation in Donald’s name be made to Sage View Care Center, 1325 Sage St, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place and a memorial service will held at Vase Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 3 pm.

