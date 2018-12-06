Donald Lee McIrvin (September 23, 1974 – December 1, 2018)

ORCHARD, Colo.– Donald Lee (Donny) McIrvin, age 44, of Orchard, Colo, formerly of Ault, Colorado, died suddenly on December 1, 2018, at Jeffco Fairgrounds in Lakewood, Colo., while bucking one of his prized bulls.

Donny was born in Loveland, Colorado, to Donald and Judy (Williams) McIrvin on September 23, 1974. He grew up in Ault where he attended Highland schools graduating with the Class of 1993.

It was always well known that Donny was at school, as he drove his truck with trailer in tow, every day in anticipation of hauling livestock once dismissed. From a very young age, he accompanied his dad to livestock sales and auctions. The love of bull riding (and all aspects of rodeo) was also formed with his dad.

After his dad’s passing, he continued the tradition, working at livestock sale barns and auctions, loading hay, hauling cows, and assisting at rodeos and bull ridings when ever the opportunity presented. He was well known among farmers and ranchers and had an incredibly big heart to help others. Donny was often present when the hard work began with a big smile and his trusty green friend (hotshot) when livestock was involved.

Though Donny had no children, he had a soft heart for his nieces and nephews and was thought of as the “biggest kid of all”. They all looked forward to Uncle Donny being around, going to Chuck E Cheeses, being his roping dummy, picking on his siblings (their mothers) and causing a scene (in good fun) where ever they went.

In death, Donny’s generosity has continued as an organ donor including his eyes that have been donated to the Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Institute.

Donny was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Donny is survived by his longtime partner, Tracy Darrington of Orchard; sisters Chris (Nate) Thomas of Green River Wyoming, Ruthann (Creighton) Wolfe of Rock Springs Wyoming, and Kimberly Foran of Rock Springs Wyoming. Nieces Kolbi Hester and Ashlyn Wolfe; Nephews Kolin McIrvin, Ridge Hester, Kevin Mitchell, and Colton Wolfe. Very special friends and adopted dad and brother, Jerry and JD Ford of Brighton Colorado. Several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be planned for spring. Please look for notices via social media and local news outlets along with postings at local livestock barns and auctions.

Aside from the many bull riders Donny helped, encouraged and followed; he had a great admiration and respect for the guys that were center stage protecting the cowboys and would often provide encouraging words and support to those putting their lives on the line.

Donny’s sisters would like to request memorial contributions be made to the Donny McIrvin Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Ruthann McIrvin Wolfe – 1325 Juniper Drive, Rock Springs Wyoming. Donations will be used to provide scholarships for bull fighting prospects to attend a professional bull fighting school.