Donald Lee Post (May 25, 1929 – January 12, 2019)

PINEDALE– Donald Lee Post passed away in Pinedale, Wyoming on January 12, 2019 at the Sublette County Retirement Home. Don was born in Laramie, Wyoming on May 25, 1929 to Maurice and Phyllis Post.

Don was married to Bette Provan on June 18, 1949 in Great Lakes, Illinois while they were both in the United States Navy. Don and Bette moved to Casper, Wyoming after the Navy where Don worked for Standard Oil as a welder.

They moved to Boulder, Wyoming in 1959 and made the Pinedale area their forever home. Don initially worked for the Boulder and Daniel Fish Hatchery. He also worked for Sulenta Construction as a welder, he opened his own welding business and Don and Bette even owned a restaurant in town.

Don ended his career working for the Post Office and retired from there. Throughout their lives they were dedicated to snow machining and bowling. After retirement the two traveled between Pinedale and Leeds, UT. Don and Bette were both avid fishermen and spent every available day on the lake.

Don was accompanied most times by Bette or his other fishing partner Dick Stott.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, son Donald M. Post, and wife Bette Post.

Don is survived by his children Robert A. (Melva) Post, Peggy L. (Alan) Kaul both of Pinedale and his grandchildren Kip, Mat & Cody Post, Joe & Jill Kaul and his great grandchildren Kyara and Kaelyn Post, Maci, Sonja, and Nolan Post, Kennedy and Makenzie Kaul, and Angela, Charei, and Lyssa Kaul.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday January 16 at 11:30 am at Covill Funeral Home in Pinedale.