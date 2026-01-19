Donald LeRoy Anderson (September 29, 1947 - December 10, 2025).

Donald LeRoy Anderson, of Riverton, passed December 10, 2025 in Rock Springs.

Donald was born on September 29, 1947, in Riverton to Clarence F. Anderson and Leona Sinner.

He grew up in Riverton, where he made lifelong friends and graduated with the Riverton High School Class of 1965. Later, he continued his education at Casper College, proudly earning his bachelor’s degree in 1993 — a milestone that reflected his determination and lifelong love of learning.

Donald was a man of unwavering faith and quiet strength. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era, earning an honorable discharge. His service shaped much of who he was, humble, disciplined, and fiercely loyal to those he loved. He was also a proud member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, where he found camaraderie and purpose among fellow servicemen.

On August 3, 2001, Donald married the love of his life, Christine Cook, in Ketchikan, Alaska. Together, they built a life full of laughter, adventure, and love. They shared many wonderful years together until her passing on September 18, 2021, and his love for her never faded.

Throughout his life, Donald wore many hats — from Safeway manager to uranium mine mechanic — but his heart truly found its calling in caring for others. He spent 15 years serving as an EMT and Captain of the Fire Department in Douglas, Wyoming – a role he was deeply proud of. He became a registered nurse, dedicating over three decades to emergency medicine and spent a year as a flight nurse. His calm presence and compassion brought comfort to countless patients and families. For 10 years, he traveled the country as a nurse, blending his love of service with his love of adventure.

When he returned to Riverton, Donald devoted himself to family, caring for his mother and mother-in-law with the same dedication he gave to his patients.

Outside of work and service, Donald found peace in the simple joys of life. He loved fishing, photography, and camping, but more than anything, he cherished time spent with his family. Whether gathered around a campfire or sharing a quiet moment at home, those were the memories that mattered most to him. Donald’s gentle heart, steady faith, and quiet humor will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include one son, Troy Anderson and wife Emily of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two daughters, Tina Frullo and husband Pete of Rock Springs, Tami Petty of Riverton; one sister, Linda Kay Nelson and husband Brad of Cheyenne; five grandchildren, Lindsey Anderson, Briana Moss, Kelli Frullo, Kayle Petty, and Joey Petty; five great-grandchildren, Lazzlo, Joseph, Lydia, Kolton, and Willow; one nephew, Blaine Nelson and fiancée Brittany; one niece, Bradi Coe Preble and husband Chris; one great-nephew, Cinch Preble; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Leona Anderson; his beloved wife, Christine L. Anderson; and other cherished family members who no doubt welcomed him home with open arms.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.