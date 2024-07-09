Donald M. Darrough (November 19, 1939-July 4, 2024)

Donald M. Darrough, 84, of Green River, passed away on July 4, 2024 at Intermountain Medical Center in Salt Lake City following a lengthy illness.

He was born on November 19, 1939 in Sesser, Illinois, the son of Daniel Darrough and Nella Lea (Lance) Darrough.

Donald graduated from Sesser High School in 1959 and later served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He married Barbara Shankle April 7, 1962 in Sesser.

Donald worked as a miner and truck driver until his retirement at the age of 63.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Green River Assembly of God Church.

He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and hunting. He was also fond of computers, motor cycles and cars.

Donald was always willing to help others. He worked hard his whole life to support his family and was a loving father and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife Barbara Darrough of Green River; sons, Dan and spouse Debbie and Mark and spouse April; daughters Teresa Hansen, Donna Fisher and spouse Roy, all of Rock Springs; grandchildren Mike, Ritchard, Gauge, and Matthew; great-grandchildren Matthew, Guage, Colton, Nicholas, Bailee, Kerra, and Xander.

He was preceded in death by grandchildren Nicole Colley and Michael Colley, as well as several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2024 at the Green River First Assembly of God Church, 1380 Hitching Post Dr., Green River. A viewing for friends and family will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Interment with military honors will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.