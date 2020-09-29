Donald Munoz (August 7, 1946 – September 25, 2020)

Donald Munoz, 74, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for over 50 years and former resident of California.

Mr. Munoz was born August 7, 1946; the son of Martin Munoz and Bertha Chavira.

He attended school in in Port Hueneme, California and was a 1965 graduate of Port Hueneme High School.

Don married Susan G. Gorsuch – Slagowski November 17, 1979 in Las Vegas Nevada. She preceded him in death on November 30, 2018.

Mr. Munoz was a United States Army Veteran having served in the Vietnam Era. He retired from the Army National Guard as a First Sergeant.

He was employed by Solvay Minerals for many years as an underground foreman.

Don was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2350 and American Legion Archie Hay Post #28

His interests include serving his country and community; he placed flags for every Memorial Day, Flag Day, 4th of July, and Veterans Day truly loved honoring his fellow military comrades as an honor guard for many that have passed before him. Don enjoyed bowling, camping, boating, traveling and his grandchildren more than life itself. Loved spending time with friends and gathering together. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan and loved his furry four-legged children. Don was famous for his salsa and other cooking concoctions.

Survivors include his son Steve Slagowski and wife Trudy of Farson, Wyoming, one daughter Susie Hickerson and husband Tim of St. George, Utah, two brothers; Marty Munoz and wife Shirley of Lake City, Florida and Jessie Munoz of Le Grande Oregon, two sisters; Debbie and husband Josh of Hillsborro, Illinois and Doreen and husband Chuck of Port Huenene, California five grandchildren Wyatt Slagowski and fiancé Kierstan, JD Slagowski, Ross Slagowski, Chelsea Smith and husband Trevor and Brady Hickerson and wife Natty, three great-grandchildren; Bronson Smith, Kove Smith and Ruby Smith; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Susan, his parents, Brother Rudy Munoz.

Military Graveside Services and interment will be conducted at 1 pm Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Riverview Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are suggested.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.