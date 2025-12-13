Donald Paul Wilson (September 6, 1960 – December 10, 2025)

Donald Paul Wilson, 65, of Big Piney, passed away on December 10, 2025, surrounded by the love of his family.



Born on September 6, 1960, Donnie was known for his sharp wit, easy humor, and the remarkable ability to make friends wherever he went. He never met a stranger, only someone he hadn’t laughed with yet.



Donnie spent his life in the outdoors he loved so deeply. Whether he was fishing, hunting, exploring the mountains, or talking about his adventures in Alaska, he was happiest under an open sky. A competitive cribbage player and a storyteller at heart, Donnie brought joy, laughter, and connection to every gathering.



For his entire career, Donnie worked various positions in the oilfield, ending as a measurement technician, earning the respect of coworkers and friends through his dedication, knowledge, and strong work ethic.

Donnie’s greatest pride and accomplishment was his family. He and Jalane poured their heart into raising and teaching their four children, guiding them with honesty, strength, and a desire to help them grow into the best versions of themselves. His love for his family was unwavering and immeasurable.



He is survived by his wife, Jalane Wilson; his children Tiffany (Travis) Stevens and their children Jaydon, Jordyn, and Jarron; Savannah Wilson (Danny Winner) and her children Dali, Peter Rambacher, and Baby Winner; Trevor (Courtney) Wilson and their children Brooklynn and Rhylee; and Lacey (Justin) Mazurie and their children Brockand Colby Mazurie; and his brothers Danny and David (Julie) Wilson.



Donnie is preceded in death by his parents, Bette and Lewis Wilson, and grandparents Anna Myerscough and Lewis L.A. Wilson Sr., Jimmie and Paul Virostko.



He leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and countless memories that will live on through each of them.



A memorial service will be held on January 10, 2026, at 11:00 AM at the Sublette County Fairgrounds Event Center. Friends and family are invited to attend and celebrate Donnie’s life.