Donald R. Kent (March 3, 1929 – November 8, 2019)

Donald R. Kent passed away on November 8th, 2019 at the age of 90. It was a good long run for this old cowboy.

Don’s Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at 10 am at the Springfield Recreation Center, 6495 So. St Andrews Blvd, Chandler, AZ, 85249.

Donald was born to Richard and Iva Kent in Burns, Wyoming on March 3, 1929. He was raised in Carpenter, WY on the Kent family ranch. A true cowboy from the start he was taught to work hard, play harder, love, cherish, and take care of your family.

Don graduated from Carpenter High School in 1947. He met the love of his life Ruth Weickum at Cheyenne Frontier Days in July of 1950 and from the first moment that the Weickum family met Don, he was welcomed with open arms. These two love birds went on to marry on January 24th, 1951, their journey had just begun. This union was blessed by 2 sons, Gene and Jerry.

After marrying, Don left his job at the refinery so he and Ruth could buy a Conoco filling station. They ran it for a short time before selling it and moving to Burns to work on the family ranch running cattle and working the wheat fields. The Kent family later returned to Cheyenne for Don to start a position as a construction foreman and spent the next 20 years there while their two boys went to school.

During this time in Cheyenne Don left construction to own and operate Shepherds Grocery for 3 years. Once the big grocery conglomerates came to town, they sold Shepherds and Don went back to what he did best, construction. It was his calling and it called to him. At this point he was hired on by Fergusons Construction as Superintendent of Construction, building both residential and large commercial sites.

Once their boys were out of the house and finding success in their career paths, Don and Ruth started their next adventure. Dons experience in construction opened doors for him to work in Rock Springs, WY, Casper, WY, Los Altos, CA, Sierra Vista, AZ where he built his own home with the invaluable assistance of Skip Cunningham. Ultimately, retiring in Chandler, AZ where they lived together happily until his passing.

Don was a man of many hobbies. He would often happily reminisce of his countless hours on horseback and all his adventures he got in as a young man running freely in the vast Wyoming territory. He loved to have fun and socialize with his friends. He was a good bowler, a golfer, and maybe… a pool shark. He enjoyed watching his Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, and Phoenix Suns. He loved astrology and often sat outside looking up at the stars through his telescope.

In his later years, working a good puzzle brought him a lot of enjoyment. All these things he did regularly, but his true passion was to create and build. He was always working on a new project in his shop. There was really nothing he didn’t know how to build, and he passed this desire onto his sons.

Ultimately, his true love in life was his family. He was an amazing husband and father from beginning to end of every day, a true Patriarch. He taught his sons good work ethic, how to be a good father and a good man. He was a shining example of a man devoted to his wife and children. His life lessons will be echoed down through the next generations of the Kent family.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years Ruth Kent, sons; Gene (Patti) Kent of Thayne, WY, Jerry Kent of Chandler, AZ, sister; Barbara Reinholz of Cheyenne, WY, brother in Law Tom Weickum of Cheyenne, WY, cousins; Jack Davis of Sacramento, Ca, Shirley Laher of Cheyenne, Wy grandchildren; Brian Kent of Arkansas, Drew(Maggie) Kent of Great Falls, MT, Kadee Kent and Husband Chuck Webb of Rock Springs, Wy, and 3 great grandchildren Madison, Liam, and Maximus.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

It’s been said that you’re lucky in your life if you make one great friend. Throughout all the years of Dons life his best friend and brother was Skip. ” Thank you for always being there Skip. Best friend a guy could ever have!”