Donald “Tex” Tyler (March 23, 1933 – March 3, 2023)

Donald “Tex” Tyler, 89, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

He was born March 23, 1933 in Cheyenne, Wyoming; the son of Roy Tyler and Opal Ayres.

Mr. Tyler attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1951 graduate of Rock Springs, High School.

He married Elizabeth Tyler in 1952 In Rock Springs, Wyoming. She preceded him in death on March 26, 2008.

Mr. Tyler worked for FMC for 20 years and retired in 1994 as a Mechanic.

Don was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #151 and was a Golden Eagle.

He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren; hunting; fishing; and being in the mountains.

Survivors include his two sons, Donald “Don” Tyler Jr. of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Ted Tyler and wife Gwen of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Mary Kay Tyler of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother-in-law, Robert Cuthbertson of Green River, Wyoming; six grandchildren, Donny, Chelsi, Amber, Brittany, Trista, Tyson; 12 great-grandchildren, several cousins; nieces; nephews and Francine Parks who was like a daughter to him.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; three sons, Ron Tyler, Kenny Tyler, Dave Tyler; one daughter-in-law; Chris Tyler; two grandsons, John Tyler, Richard Tyler; one brother, Jim Tyler; two sisters, Delores Mille, Rose Robertson; two brothers-in-law, Earl Miller and Frank Robertson.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Donald’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or charity of your choice.

Cremation will take place; a private graveside service will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com