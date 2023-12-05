Donate Christmas Gifts to the Sweetwater County Youth Home

Donate Christmas Gifts to the Sweetwater County Youth Home

Support the Sweetwater County Youth Home this holiday season by contributing to TRN MEDIA’S Christmas Gift donation drive. Your generosity can bring joy to the local youth in need. Join us in making a difference! ‘Tis the season of giving! Join our gift collection for the Sweetwater County Youth Home from December 5th through December 21st. Bring your donations and drop them off at one of our convenient locations. Spread the joy and make a child’s holiday brighter!

GIFTS OF ALL KINDS ACCEPTED

TOYS

CLOTHING & SHOES

SweetwaterNOW

79 Winston Drive, Suite 103
Rock Springs, WY
11 am -4 pm Monday – Friday

THE RADIO NETWORK

40 Shoshone
Green River, WY
9 am 5:30 pm Monday – Friday

Any questions call 307-875-6666

