Donation Allows Sweetwater County Boys and Girls Club to Remodel Rock Springs Facility

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County Boys and Girls Club and Ciner worked together to complete a remodel project to the Club’s facility in Rock Springs. With the funding of Ciner Group, the Club completed a security upgrade to the entrance, electrical upgrades, and cosmetic improvements to the building.

“Ciner is excited to be involved in projects that help the community grow,” Craig Rood, Ciner Director of Public Relations, said. “As Ciner grows we want to help with projects that help organizations like the Boys and Girls Club. This was a great project that helped with security and safety for the kids.”

According to Lisa Stewart, CEO of Sweetwater Count Boys and Girls Club, working with Ciner on this project was amazing.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“The financial support that they have given us has made rooms and hallways brighter and given the club the boost it needed to move our front office to where we can initiate better safety protocols for all who come and go and create more square footage to work with kids to provide important learning,” Stewart said.

“We appreciate having Ciner as our partner in the community and look forward to working together in the future. Having partners like Ciner enables us to provide safe places to help our children grow and learn” Chief Volunteer Officer, Matthew McBurnett, said.