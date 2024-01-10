Donations Needed for Taelyn June

There are many ways to help a local girl and her family FIGHT!

Taelyn’s Story

On December 8th, 2023 her parents took sweet Taelyn June to Primary Children’s Hospital where they discovered a very large mass in her kidney. She has now been diagnosed with stage three Wilms Tumor and has started an aggressive chemo treatment for six weeks. After six weeks her care team will be able to perform new scans to evaluate for surgical resection of her left kidney and mass. Once the surgery takes place Taelyn will resume chemo treatment with radiation for several months. It will be a very long road to recovery but her family is very hopeful for a great outcome. They feel everyone’s love, support, and prayers and our forever grateful. We have an account set up at Trona Valley. You can use any branch in all locations. You also can direct transfer from your bank. The account name is FBO Taelyn Griffiths.

The Benefit for Taelyn June Griffiths will be held on January 27th, 2024. The event is set to take place at Castle Rock Medical Center in Green River from 5-9 pm. All donations for the raffles are asked to be received by January 20th no later than January 24th. There are many amazing packages from local businesses such as Serenity One Sanctuary, Let it Fly, Nail’d it Boutique by Brandie, Trent Williams Outdoors, Black Magnolia Ink, Simplot, Church and Dwight, and many more!

Some big items up for bid are a fishing trip with Dan Parson, a guided Gator and Hog hunt in Florida, a Jackson Hole date package, a Park City date package, a puppy package, a firepit with chairs, artwork from some of your favorite local artists, and more! The event will have a gun poker chip raffle. Check out the event on Facebook for more details.

The benefit will include a chili dinner for $7 a raffle and silent auction items. As well as a bake sale. All proceeds will go to the Griffiths Family for medical expenses for their two-year-old daughter Taelyn.

If you need more information on donating, go to the event’s Facebook page!

Anyone who would like to donate please Contact Hailey Jeppesen at 307-707-8064, taegriffiths@outlook.com

Or Rachel Cummings at 307-871-9252

