Donations Needed for Taelyn June

There are many ways to help a local girl and her family FIGHT!

On December 8th, 2023 her parents took sweet Taelyn June to Primary Children’s Hospital where they discovered a very large mass in her kidney. She has now been diagnosed with stage three Wilms Tumor and has started an aggressive chemo treatment for six weeks. After six weeks her care team will be able to perform new scans to evaluate for surgical resection of her left kidney and mass. Once the surgery takes place Taelyn will resume chemo treatment with radiation for several months. It will be a very long road to recovery but her family is very hopeful for a great outcome. They feel everyone’s love, support, and prayers and our forever grateful.

Anyone who would like to donate to the bake sale, raffle, or wants to buy tickets please call 307-707-8064!

