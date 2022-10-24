Donna D. Ward (May 9, 1948 – October 16, 2022)

Donna D. Ward, 74, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at her home in Green River, Wyoming.

She was a resident of Green River for 64 years and former resident of Boulder, Colorado. She died peacefully in her sleep. She was born May 9, 1948 in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Harvey French and Dolores Giacomo.

Donna attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1966 graduate of Green River High School. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from The University of Wyoming. She married William (Bill) Ward June 18, 1981 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming; he preceded her in death on September 9, 2020.

Donna worked as a teacher for the Sweetwater County School District #2 for 33 years until her retirement in June 2003.

She loved spending time with family, grandchildren and friends; she was an avid Wyoming Cowboys and Denver Broncos fan. Donna was a great cook, gardener and looked forward to planting flowers every spring.

She prided herself in being an avid shopper. Donna always volunteered to help others, to cook for those in need, and always loved helping with the Pumpkin Patch every year. There was no stronger supporter of being a Green River High School Alumni. Donna always looked forward to meeting and talking with any former classmate or acquaintance, new or old.

Survivors include one son, Kenneth “Kenny” Ward of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Michelle Varley and husband Drew of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Mike French of Scottsdale, Arizona; one sister Carol Kalivas and husband Pete of Green River, Wyoming; one sister-in-law, Terri Angelich and husband Mike of Ventura, California; two grandchildren; William Varley; Nathan Varley; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Ward; parents and one sister-in-law, Frankie Burns.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Union Congregational Church, UCC, 350 Mansface Street, Green River, Wyoming. Feel free to wear Wyoming brown and gold.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Donna’s name to Union Congregational Church, UCC, 350 Mansface Street, Green River, Wyoming 82935, or Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center Villa, 1445 Uinta Street, Green River, Wyoming, or Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

