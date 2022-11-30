Donna Jean Kumpula Chabre (November 16, 1945 – November 26, 2022)

Donna Jean Kumpula Chabre passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at The University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a lifelong resident of Wyoming.

Donna was born November 16, 1945 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Gustie Kumpula and Frances Bercich Kumpula.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1964 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

She married Michael R. Shaw Sr., on June 16, 1965, and they later divorced. Her younger years were spent raising her two children, Michael R. Shaw Jr. and Tara Jean Salitrik. During this time, she was an active member of the Rock Springs Jayceettes. While serving, she held various offices as well as being President from 1982-1983.

She married Ben Chabre “The Love of Her Life” on August 18, 2008, in Rock Springs.

She was employed at SWRC from 1991-2006, this was her true passion, and loved helping others. She was currently employed at Ross and was preparing to retire after the first of the year.

She loved spending quality time with her family and was very active with her grandchildren in their younger years. Her hobbies were camping, 4-wheeling, watching Cowboy and Broncos football, NASCAR, and gambling.

Survivors include her husband, Ben Chabre of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Michael R. Shaw Jr. and wife Trish of Rock Springs; one daughter, Tara Salitrik and husband Matt of Rock Springs; one step-daughter, Bonnie Feezer and husband Rusty of Rock Springs; one granddaughter, Ashley Shaw; two grandsons, Christopher Shaw and wife Kaila; Cory Salitrk; one step- grandson, Ryan Chabre; two great-grandsons, Kellin Shaw; Colter Shaw; one step-great-grandson, Bowen Chabre. one nephew, Doug Bercich and wife Teri; lifelong friend, Sue Dimick as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Duane Kumpula; one grandson, Brandon Salitrik; one uncle, Stanley Bercich; who was her bestest buddy in the world and longtime companion, Wayne Bockleman.

Funeral services are pending.

The family respectfully requests donations in Donna’s memory be made to Make-A-Wish, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com