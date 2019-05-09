Donna Jean Moore (April 11, 1940 – May 4, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Donna Jean Moore, 79, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 48 years and is a former resident of California.

Mrs. Moore was born on April 11, 1940 in Garden Valley, California; the daughter of Frederic Albert Allendale Sr. and Elsie Aileen Clarke.

She attended schools in Georgetown. California.

Mrs. Moore worked as an inventory specialist for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for 30 years until her retirement in 2015.

She enjoyed spending time with family especially her grandchildren, camping, fishing, walking, and was a helping hand to all.

Survivors include one son; Jim Jones and wife Leigh of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters; Rose Branham and husband Kent of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Tina Clark of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two brothers; Fred Allendale of Sacramento, California, Mike Jolls and wife Joetta of Phoenix, Arizona, one sister; Patty Allendale of Fresno, California, seven grandchildren; Randy Britt, Amber Schisel, Coltin Tylka, Brandi Chatterley, Lisa Tylka, Jaymee Jones, and Dawna Cruz, eighteen great-grandchildren, as well as several, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her parents, one brother; Stanley, one sister, Susan, and one son; Jeff Jones- Cassettari, granddaughter Ashley Clark, one great grandson Jarrett Clark Tylka.

Following cremation, memorial services will be conducted at 10 am Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 527 “C” Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.

