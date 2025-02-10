Donna Kay Dulaney Wise, 66 (June 28, 1958 – December 8, 2024)

Donna Kay Dulaney Wise, 66 passed away December 8, 2024 at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a resident of Green River, Wyoming. She was born June 28, 1958 in Rayville, Louisiana, the daughter of S.W. and Carolyn Dulaney of Rayville, Louisiana.



She married Ed Nackerud, they later divorced. Donna then married Jim Wise in 1991. Jim was the love of her life. She had many different occupations and skills; such as driving trucks, gem cutting, mining garnets, fish farming and owning her own Antique Business in Rock Springs and Green River, Wyoming. She loved spending time with family. Her hobbies were racing cars, riding her Harley, oil painting, and making Derby Hats for the horse races. Whatever she was involved in she did very well.



She is survived by her husband of 33 years Jim Wise of Green River, Wyoming, daughter Danna and husband Harvey Nance of Farmerville, Louisiana, son Eddie Nackerud of Green River, Wyoming, stepson Jim Lee Wise and wife Julie of Upton, Wyoming, stepdaughter Candy Jo of Nevada, two sisters; Ann and husband Tracy Richmond of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Paula Dulaney of Rock Springs, Wyoming, 7 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents S.W. Dulaney and Carolyn Dulaney.



Cremation has taken place and a family gathering will take place in the spring.