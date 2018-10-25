Donna Kay Mundschenk (September 21 – October 16, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — Donna Kay Mundschenk, 66, passed away Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 37 years and is a former childhood resident of Colorado.

Ms. Mundschenk was born on September 21, 1952 in Sterling, Colorado, the daughter of Carl Vandiver and Helen Warren.

She attended schools in Laramie, Wyoming and Pine Bluff, Wyoming. Ms. Mundschenk was a 1971 graduate of the Pine Bluff High School. She also attended Western Wyoming Community College and earned an Associate’s Degree.

Ms. Mundschenk married Wayne Mundschenk in Fort Collins, Colorado on July 24, 1968, and he preceded her in death in Rock Springs, Wyoming on November 27, 2012.

She worked for the Welcome Wagon in public relations and previously worked in sales.

Ms. Mundschenk was a member of the First Congregational Church UCC.

She was on the library board, a member of the Wyoming Historical Society

Ms. Mundschenk enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, and baking. She also made pottery at the college for many years.

Survivors include one son; William “Bill” Mundschenk and wife Twila of Powell, Wyoming, one brother; Kenneth Vandiver and wife Pat of Kimball, Nebraska, one sister; Jean Shoemaker of Greeley, Colorado, three grandchildren; Nikki Pyzna and husband Justin on Rock Springs, Wyoming, Stephanie Fritz and husband Jeff of Hamilton, Montana, Ashley Mundschenk of Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one son; John Mundschenk.

Following cremation, memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at the First Congregational Church 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.

