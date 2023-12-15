Donna L. Bertagnolli (November 3, 1930 – December 15, 2023)

Donna L. Bertagnolli, 93, passed away December 15, 2023 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming. She was a former resident of Saint George, Utah but called Rock Springs, Wyoming her home.

Donna was born November 3, 1930 in Douglas, Wyoming; the daughter of Otto Hart and Pearl Hornbeck.

She attended school in Shoshoni, Wyoming.

Donna married George E. Bertagnolli on July 6, 1968 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He preceded her in death on August 15, 2006.

She was a bookkeeper for J.C. Penny for 33 years until she retired in 1992.

Donna loved to cook and was an avid baker. She also enjoyed traveling to Mesquite and was an outdoor enthusiast who regularly spent her time fishing and camping.

Survivors include one son, Steve Sinner and wife Carol of South Jordan, Utah; one daughter, Susan Buchholz and husband Jerry of Cody, Wyoming; two brothers, John Hart of Riverton, Wyoming; Jerry Hart and wife Margaret of Afton, Wyoming; one sister-in-law Donna Hart of Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents Otto and Pearl Hart; husband George Bertagnolli; one son, Danny Sinner; one brother, Bob Hart; two sisters, Frances Allbright and husband Mickey; Joan Marie Hart who died in infancy; and one sister-in-law, Midge Hart.

A Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted immediately following the rosary at the church. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

