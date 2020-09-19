Donna Louise (Smith) Booth (July 11, 1943 – September 9, 2020)

Donna Louise (Smith) Booth, 77, was called home by God to be with him in glory on September 9, 2020.

Donna was born on July 11, 1943, to Glenn and Anna Smith in Denver, Colorado. At the age of 3 her family moved to their ranch in the Eden Valley of Wyoming. Donna graduated from Eden/Farson High School in 1961 and shortly after married the love of her life, Dwain L (Bud) Booth. They shared 59 years together as husband and wife.

Donna and Bud began their married life together in Albany, Georgia, where their oldest daughter, Shellie, was born. After being discharged from the Air Force in 1962, they relocated to Lander Wyoming where their second daughter, Cheryl, was born. The young family moved from Lander to Shoshoni and then settled in Evanston, Wyoming, where Donna’s youngest daughter, Kerry, was born.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

After 22 years living in Evanston, Donna and Bud moved to Lander, Wyoming, and built their dream home in the Red Canyon area. Donna worked for Wyoming Employees Federal Credit Union, now Meridian Trust, and then worked as the bookkeeper for the Pioneer Museum Board in Lander. She was a member of the Lander E Free Church and loved her time serving in the nursery

In August of 2018, Bud and Donna chose to move to Roundup, Montana, to live near their daughter and son-in-law, Jeff and Shellie Blodgett.

Donna is survived by her husband Dwain; brother, Gale (Evelyn) Smith; sisters-in-law Clara Smith, Gail (Dave) Bly, and Sharon Goddard; daughters Shellie (Jeff) of Roundup Montana, Cheryl Booth of Lander, Wyoming and Kerry Booth of Denver, Colorad; grand children Chris (Jen) Blodgett of Rapelje, Montana, Bruce (Ashley) Blodgett, Vernal, Utah, Ty (Shausta) Blodgett, Amidon, North Dakota, Dustin (Hannah) Blodgett, Billings, Montana and Amber Blodgett of Wanaka, New Zealand; and her great-grandchildren, Dillon, Carlee, Blade, Axel, Tucker, Alex, Taylor, Brooklyn, Shy, Rowan, Weston and Reagan.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, brother Gordon Smith, and brother-in-law Rod Goddard. We will miss her laugh and generous heart.

For the safety of her beloved family and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic, her ashes will be held until family and friends meet for a memorial at a later date.