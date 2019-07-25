Donna Maye Lankford (April 30, 1932 – July 19, 2019)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.– On Friday, July 19, 2019, our beloved mother and grandmother, Donna Maye Lankford, passed from this world into the arms of God and her family and friends that were waiting for her. Donna, 87, of Grand Junction, Colorado, died in her home with her family at her side. She was a long-time resident of Rock Springs, WY.

She was born April 30, 1932, in Rawlins, Wyoming, the daughter of Lillian M. Spohn and Clifford R. Erb, and was the step-daughter of John Edward Lyon. She spent her childhood in Rock Springs and was educated in the Rock Springs school system.

As a young woman, Donna was known for her angelic singing voice. She sang at weddings, funerals and in church choirs. She also entertained at school and social functions.

She married Jack Undem in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on August 14, 1949. They had five children: Mark Undem, Cindy Richardson, Kathy Parry, and Becky Lambson, all of Grand Junction, and Robbie Undem of Seneca, South Carolina.

They lived in Clay Basin, Wyoming; Casper, Wyoming; and Williston, North Dakota, before moving to Chickasha, Oklahoma, where they owned and operated a restaurant for 12 years. They returned to Rock Springs in 1974 and soon divorced.

She worked for Bi-Rite Drug until she met and married her second husband, Jack Lankford. They moved to Casper for a short time and then settled in Ogden, Utah, until his death in 1984. While in Ogden, she was a volunteer at St. Benedicts Hospital and was a member of The Fashion Room Irregulars, a comedy act that raised money for charity.

She then returned to Rock Springs, where she worked for Anthony’s until retirement. Shortly after that, she traveled back and forth to Evanston caring for her children’s father through his battle with cancer until his death in 1992. She then spent the next decade traveling between Rock Springs, Pinedale, and Casper spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Donna was active in The Red Hat Society and enjoyed attending conventions and entertaining her fellow members with her comedy routines. She will be remembered for her charm and uncanny wit. She enjoyed crocheting, music, working in her yard, and being with family, friends, and neighbors. She was an avid cookbook collector and baker. She was widely known for her cookies and her laminating skills for the special people in her life. Her hugs were warm, long, and loving. She never met a stranger.

In 2015 she moved with her daughters to Grand Junction, Colorado, where she continued to spread her love to everyone she met.

Donna is survived by her five children; brothers, Jay Lyon (Carolee) and Dean Lyon (Emily) of Rock Springs; sister, Dora Keeler of Mesa, Arizona; five grandchildren, Ariel Undem, Amy Undem, Sara Goldsby, Joseph Richardson, and Chase Lambson; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren will remember her for her stern, loving nature, and her command of good manners and proper etiquette.

She was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Emma Spohn; her parents; her two husbands; and her life-long friend of 81 years, Mary Robinson.

Cremation has taken place. Services will be held at the Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 255 2nd Street, Rock Springs, WY, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 2 pm. Please join us at Santa Fe Southwest Grill immediately following her service to share food, love, and memories of this woman who touched so many lives.