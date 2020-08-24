Donnette Butters Petersen (November 10, 1919 – August 24, 2020)

Donnette Butters Petersen, 100, passed away August 24, 2020 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center. She was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for 90 years.

She was born on November 10, 1919 in Morgan, Utah, the daughter of Newell Bailey Butters and Lillian Flora Rich.

Donnette attended Morgan Elementary School and graduated from Green River High School with the class of 1939.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Donnette married Franklin C. Petersen at her parents’ home in Green River, WY on June 7, 1940. Their marriage was latter solemnized in the Idaho Falls temple, Idaho Falls, Idaho. He preceded her in death on June 28, 1997.

She was a sales clerk for Model’s Drug and a baker for Mr. D’s and Albertsons grocery.

Donnette was a member of the Debonairs Dance Club through the 1940’s and 1950’s.

She was also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Donnette enjoyed spending her time cooking and sewing; she also loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include sons Gene Franklin Petersen of Thornton, CO, Marcus Butters Petersen of Green River, WY, Lyle Butters Petersen also of Green River, WY; daughter Judy Kay Petersen Wilks of Bigfork, MT, 10 grandchildren, and 32 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Franklin Cornelius Petersen, her parents Newell Bailey Butters and Lillian Flora Rich, nine brothers, and one sister.

Graveside Services and interment will take place at 11 am, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Riverview Cemetery, Green River. A public viewing will be held from 5-7 pm, Friday, August 28, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 1000 W 4th N, Green River, WY.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.