DON’T MISS Rushmore Furniture Opening Memorial Day Sale!

Head to Rushmore Furniture at 19 K Street until June 3rd. to save big!
Enjoy great deals on several amazing pieces.
If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your kitchen or laundry room, now is the time. The GE Profile Memorial Day Savings Event is offering major discounts on select appliances, with savings available on refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, washers, dryers, and more.
During the promotion, customers can save up to 41% on select GE Profile appliances, along with exclusive rebates that reward shoppers for bundling multiple products together. Some qualifying purchases can earn up to $500 back through the “Buy More, Save More” rebate event.
Popular sale items include:
- GE Profile smart refrigerators
- Front-load washer and dryer sets
- Dishwashers with advanced sanitizing features
- Slide-in induction and gas ranges
- Wall ovens and microwaves
The Memorial Day promotion also includes financing offers on qualifying purchases, making it easier for homeowners to tackle long-awaited upgrades before summer arrives.
Whether you’re replacing outdated appliances or planning a full kitchen refresh, GE Profile combines modern design, smart technology, and performance built for busy households.
The Memorial Day Savings Event runs for a limited time, with many offers ending June 3.
Learn more about qualifying products and current promotions here:
GE Profile Memorial Day Savings Event
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE
Memorial Day Sale 41% off on select GE profile appliances
All accompanied by the trusted local care you know and love!
See more details on deals
on Rushmore’s Facebook page.
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Open 9 am to 6 pm Monday – Friday
10 am to 4 pm on Saturday
11 am to 3 pm on Sunday