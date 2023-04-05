Don’t Miss The 15th Annual Sweetwater InkFest!

Sweetwater InkFest is BACK for its 15th year!
Over 180 world renowned tattoo artists from all over the globe will attend this show to bring an experience of Skin Art Collection to Sweetwater County.
FREE PARKING l GREAT FOOD l FULL BAR l LIVE MUSIC
WHEN
April 27th, 28th & 29th
11am – 2am
Advertisement - Story continues below...
WHERE
Holiday Inn Ballroom
Rock Springs
Admission is just $10 at the door!
***18 to INK — 21 to DRINK
Pre-order a pair of tickets for just $15! 👇
MORE INFORMATION
- Over 180 talented artists!
- Notary will be on-site for paperwork.
- Piercings will also be available.
- Realistic skull trophies will be awarded to winning artists.
Click the icon below to follow the 15th Annual Sweetwater Inkfest on Facebook.