Don’t Miss The 15th Annual Sweetwater InkFest!

Don’t Miss The 15th Annual Sweetwater InkFest!

Sweetwater InkFest is BACK for its 15th year!

Over 180 world renowned tattoo artists from all over the globe will attend this show to bring an experience of Skin Art Collection to Sweetwater County.

FREE PARKING l GREAT FOOD l FULL BAR l LIVE MUSIC

WHEN

April 27th, 28th & 29th
11am – 2am

Advertisement - Story continues below...

WHERE

Holiday Inn Ballroom
Rock Springs

Admission is just $10 at the door!

***18 to INK — 21 to DRINK

Pre-order a pair of tickets for just $15! 👇

PRE-ORDER COUPLES TICKETS NOW!

MORE INFORMATION

  • Over 180 talented artists!
  • Notary will be on-site for paperwork.
  • Piercings will also be available.
  • Realistic skull trophies will be awarded to winning artists.

Click the icon below to follow the 15th Annual Sweetwater Inkfest on Facebook.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Your Child May Be Eligible for Special Education Services

Your Child May Be Eligible for Special Education Services

Holy Spirit Catholic Community Invites You to Celebrate the Triduum and Attend Easter Mass!

Holy Spirit Catholic Community Invites You to Celebrate the Triduum and Attend Easter Mass!

REGISTER Your Business for The 2023 Fall Into Fall Festival & SweetwaterNOW 10 Year Anniversary Celebration!

REGISTER Your Business for The 2023 Fall Into Fall Festival & SweetwaterNOW 10 Year Anniversary Celebration!

It’s Time for SCSD No. 2’s Kindergarten Roundup!

It’s Time for SCSD No. 2’s Kindergarten Roundup!