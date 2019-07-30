Don’t Miss the Sweetwater Speedway Sprint Car Spectacular!

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
48
Views

The season has almost wrapped.

Don’t miss the Sprint Car Spectacular at Sweetwater Speedway!

See IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars, Cruisers & Go-Karts race for the win-all in one place!

August 9-10, 2019
Pits Open 3PM l Gates Open 6PM l Races Begin 7:30PM

Tickets

Gate Admission

Family Pass-$40 (2 adults/2 children)
Adults-$20 (ages 15-59)
Seniors-$10 (ages 60+)
Children-$10 (ages 7-12)
Children under 6 enter FREE

GET TICKETS

Skip the line.

  
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR