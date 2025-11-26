Dora Lea Sassman (June 8, 1941 – November 18, 2025)

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dora Lea Sassman, 84, a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.



She was born in Presho, South Dakota June 8, 1941; the daughter of Carl Pitan and Hilda Prahl Pitan.



Dora Lea was a dedicated and hardworking woman who was known for her love of the open road. She graduated from Vivian High School in 1959 before embarking on a career as an over-the-road truck driver. She proudly worked for Crete Trucking for six years, later joining Werner Trucking Company, where she remained until her retirement on April 2019. Dora Lea found joy in the adventure of her work and was well-regarded for her tenacious spirit.



Beyond her career, Dora Lea had a passion for shopping and bartering, always seeking a bargain and delighting in the art of negotiation. Her lively and engaging nature left a lasting impact on everyone who knew her.



Dora Lea is survived by two loving daughters, Sue Sassman of Green River, and Debra Talbott of Kentucky: one brother, Herb Pitan of South Dakota; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several cousins and nieces.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Hilda Pitan; her ex-husband, Robert Sassman; her sister, Carol Weir; her sons, Terry Sassman and Jerry Sassman; her granddaughters, Sammi and Becky; and a great-grandson, Tre.



The family kindly requests that memorial donations in Dora Lea’s name be directed to The Alzheimer’s Association, Wyoming Chapter, Sweetwater County Walk, 2232 Dell Range Boulevard, Suite 101, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009.



Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date in Elkhorn, Nebraska.



Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com



Dora Lea Sassman will forever be remembered for her strength, and unyielding spirit.