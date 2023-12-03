Doris Kettle (January 13, 1928-November 30, 2023)

Doris Kettle passed away peacefully while surrounded by family November 30, 2023, in Woodburn, Ore., after a short illness. She was 95 years old.

Doris was born on January 13, 1928, in Winton, to Albert and Mary Hornsby. She attended grade school in Winton until sixth grade and then moved to Superior, where she graduated with the class of 1946. She married Kenneth Kettle in 1952.

After graduation, she worked in both Oregon and California. She also worked in Williams Drug Store, the Post Office and D.O. Clark in Superior. When she moved to Rock Springs, she worked at the Union Mercantile for many years until it closed in 1979. For the next 20 years, she was the “nanny” for her four grandchildren, Merri, Sean, Kelsey and Clay. Doris was a wonderful and dedicated grandmother.

Doris is survived by her children, Gay Lynn Bath of Salem, Ore., Michael Kettle (Marilyn), of Cold Spring, Texas, and Laurie Boeckel (Kelly) of Nampa, Idaho. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Merri Bath-McDonald (Ian), Sean Bath, Kelsey Mosquedo (Alex) and Clayton Boeckel. She also has three great children, Finn and River McDonald and Carter Mosquedo, and 13 nieces and nephews who affectionately knew her as “Dodo.”

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her brothers, Morris, Albert, William, Tom, and Gary Hornsby, her sisters Renee Magsamen and Rosemary Divine, and many of her lifelong friends.

Doris will be cremated and at her request, there will be no services. If you would like to make a donation in her name, please make it to your local hospice.