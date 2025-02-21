Doris M. Radman (1946 – February 20, 2025)

Born in 1946 in Rock Springs, to Arne A. Oja and Doras I. Oja (Jamieson), a 1964 graduate of Rock Springs High School, Doris Radman (Oja) was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

In 1967, the day after she turned 21, she married the love of her life Andrew P. Radman. Together they had one son, Charles Radman, and frequently enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping all around western Wyoming. In 1995, Doris and Andy realized a dream by buying and fixing up an old cabin in Atlantic City.

Doris worked at the Library Grocery and later was part owner of the Food Spot with her husband Andy, back when neighborhood groceries were a staple of the community.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Andrew Radman; a son, Charles Radman; daughter-in-law, Corey Radman; granddaughter, Elizabeth Radman; and grandson, Jameson Radman. She is also survived by two nephews and a niece, Mike Oja, Mark Oja, and Charla Oja-Silvia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, John Oja, and sister-in-law, Patricia Oja.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, February 28, 2025, at the First Congregational Church, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs. Graveside services and interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.