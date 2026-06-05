Doris Marie Dubois (December 10, 1932 – June 2, 2026)

Doris Marie Dubois, 93, was called home on June 2, 2026. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the last 54 years of her life and a former resident of Quakertown, Pennsylvania.
She was born on December 10, 1932 in St. Germain, Quebec-Canada, the daughter of Vital Gauthier and Salome Lavalee.
Doris married Gratien “Jerry” Dubois in Drummonville, Canada on July 25, 1959.
She became a U.S. citizen in 1983.
Doris enjoyed old westerns (especially Gunsmoke), reading the “Little House” series, and fishing. She was a loving wife and mother who was known for keeping a very clean house when she was in better health.
Survivors include her husband Jerry Dubois; son Mario Dubois and fiancé Sharon Dennis; daughter Michele Confer all of Rock Springs; grandchildren James Mason, Michael Mason, Chris Potter, Brandon Dubois; six beloved great-grandchildren; as well as several great-great-grandchildren; and her cherished grand-cats Chauncey, Mischief, Sneakers, and Cupcake.
She was preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, and one grandson Jerry Mason.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway St. Rock Springs, WY.
A Rosary Vigil will be held at 4:00 pm, Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.
Inurnment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery Columbarium.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.