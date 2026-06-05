Doris Marie Dubois (December 10, 1932 – June 2, 2026)

Doris Marie Dubois, 93, was called home on June 2, 2026. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the last 54 years of her life and a former resident of Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

She was born on December 10, 1932 in St. Germain, Quebec-Canada, the daughter of Vital Gauthier and Salome Lavalee.

Doris married Gratien “Jerry” Dubois in Drummonville, Canada on July 25, 1959.

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She became a U.S. citizen in 1983.

Doris enjoyed old westerns (especially Gunsmoke), reading the “Little House” series, and fishing. She was a loving wife and mother who was known for keeping a very clean house when she was in better health.

Survivors include her husband Jerry Dubois; son Mario Dubois and fiancé Sharon Dennis; daughter Michele Confer all of Rock Springs; grandchildren James Mason, Michael Mason, Chris Potter, Brandon Dubois; six beloved great-grandchildren; as well as several great-great-grandchildren; and her cherished grand-cats Chauncey, Mischief, Sneakers, and Cupcake.

She was preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, and one grandson Jerry Mason.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway St. Rock Springs, WY.

A Rosary Vigil will be held at 4:00 pm, Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

Inurnment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery Columbarium.